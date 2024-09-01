HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCW) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the July 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HHG Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HHGCW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,611. HHG Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

HHG Capital Company Profile

