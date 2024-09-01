Graypoint LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 277,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

