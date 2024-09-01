Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $76.71 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $77.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

