Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 216,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,560. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

