Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,096 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,357. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

