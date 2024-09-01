Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 869 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

SCHD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

