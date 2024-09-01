Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,646 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 140,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,958 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.43. 160,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average is $127.58. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

