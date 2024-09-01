Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

QUS stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,587. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $156.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

