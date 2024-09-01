Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $6,284,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Organon & Co. by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 1,446,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

