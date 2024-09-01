Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $153.62. 3,933,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.95. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

