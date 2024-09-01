Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.6% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,707,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,662 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $8,559,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

