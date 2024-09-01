DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,252.8 days.

Shares of DSDVF stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.80. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.99. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $199.81.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

