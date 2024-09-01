Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (SPYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3333 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPYT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,547. Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

