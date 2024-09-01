Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,260,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 24,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.32. 9,014,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,985,763. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $297,749. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

