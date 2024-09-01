Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 52.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $475.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.65 and its 200 day moving average is $452.91. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Watsco’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

