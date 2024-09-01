Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,844 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.