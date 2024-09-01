Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,389 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

