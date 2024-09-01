Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 42,546 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after buying an additional 114,648 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 542,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,024,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $28.71 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

