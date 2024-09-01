Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,693 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

