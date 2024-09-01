Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

