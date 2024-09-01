Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $314.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.33.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

