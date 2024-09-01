Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 113,279 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 514,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 102,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.87 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.