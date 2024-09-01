Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,986 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,016,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.