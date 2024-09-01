Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sanofi by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,689,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after buying an additional 374,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after buying an additional 447,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

