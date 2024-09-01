Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,110 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BR opened at $212.86 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

