Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,980 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 200.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $46.29 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

