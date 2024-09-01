Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 129,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,843. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.