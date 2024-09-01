Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 129,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,843. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.
