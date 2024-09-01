Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 37,137,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,838,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

