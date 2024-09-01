Claro Advisors LLC Has $985,000 Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,613 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 238,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.95.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
