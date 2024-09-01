Claro Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11,541.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.92. 1,892,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

