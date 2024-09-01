Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 736 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 111,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,403,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,724,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

