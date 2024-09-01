Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 23,469 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 784,590 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 658,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

