Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $234.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.