Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,206 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

