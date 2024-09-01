Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases Shares of 28,875 Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA HYDW opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

