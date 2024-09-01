Citizens & Northern Corp Invests $207,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

