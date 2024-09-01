Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $147.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $270.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.65.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

