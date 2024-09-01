Citizens & Northern Corp Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after buying an additional 648,150 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after buying an additional 356,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.