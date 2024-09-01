California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $30,153.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,750.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $30,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,750.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,319 shares of company stock worth $171,743. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. 207,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

