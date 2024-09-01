Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,891 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $368.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

