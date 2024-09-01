Cadinha & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 38.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

