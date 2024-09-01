Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,867 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,183,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 313,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 4.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 101,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

