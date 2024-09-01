Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,098 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,719 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,542 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $179,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 142.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,832,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

