Cadence Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,274 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ICL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in ICL Group by 103.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

