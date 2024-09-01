Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,274.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $69.08 during trading on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.