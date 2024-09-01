Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,274.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $69.08 during trading on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.
Brenntag Company Profile
