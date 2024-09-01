Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,276.0 days.

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $165.59. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

