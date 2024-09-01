Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $18.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,909.23. 239,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,791.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,696.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.