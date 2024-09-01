Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $320.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $322.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

