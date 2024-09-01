Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.00.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $487.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

