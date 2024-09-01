Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bisichi Price Performance
Shares of BISI stock traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.52). The stock had a trading volume of 77,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,750.00 and a beta of -0.16. Bisichi has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 149 ($1.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.64.
About Bisichi
