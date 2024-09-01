Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BISI stock traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.52). The stock had a trading volume of 77,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,750.00 and a beta of -0.16. Bisichi has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 149 ($1.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.64.

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

